GOOD NEIGHBORS:

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing resident Dorica Tumanini spent 20 years in a Rwandan refugee camp before getting an opportunity to settle permanently in the United States.



Bob Hoffman Dorica Tumanini



“When we had that opportunity to come here, we were so excited and grateful,” says Dorica.

Once in the U.S., Dorica discovered The Global Institute of Lansing, (GIL) for short, a program dedicated to helping her—and others—earn their high school diplomas.

“The global institute of Lansing is a high school completion program for adult refugees and immigrants," says the programs executive director Paula Frantz. "We started back in 2010 and over the last 14 years, we've worked with over 230 students.”

Bob Hoffman Paula Frantz/Global Institute of Lansing Executive Director



In order to be eligible for GIL, a student has to be 18 years or older, have a minimum English reading proficiency level and commit to two years of coursework to graduate.

Dorica, a single mother of three and caretaker for her elderly father, juggled online classes with work.

But her drive doesn’t end with her own success—she’s committed to giving back, inspired by the support she’s received

“That's for sure, because they always say, when you're given and you're blessed, give back, that's what I know," says Dorica. "If I'm blessed and have that opportunity of supporting the Global Institution of Lansing, I would definitely love my whole heart to help.”

Dorica graduated from GIL last month as part of a historic all-female class.

Global Institute of Lansing Dorica Tumanini



Jerre Cory, who is the Gil's Director of Development, is focused on expanding the program’s reach

Bob Hoffman Jerre Cory/Global Institute of Lansing Development Director



“We need mentors," says Jerre. "We need people to volunteer, but mostly we need money. If we get bigger we are going to outgrow our space, so that, of course, means we are going to need a building or a little house where we can have more classrooms or another space.”

Paula says Lansing is a leader in refugee resettlement and is thankful the community embraces people who want to continue their education and ultimately give back.

Global Institute of Lansing Global Institute of Lansing Graduation 2024

“This isn't a job. This is where my heart is. This is my family. I have learned so much from every single student that has come through our program. They make my life better.”

We want to thank the Global Institute of Lansing for helping our refugee community be able to expand their education and setting them up for more opportunities to give back. You are this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you would like more information on the Global Institute of Lansing visit their website at https://globalinstitutelansing.org/



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook