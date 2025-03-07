Tunes and Togetherness: A Local Woman’s Impact through Music and Giving

LANSING, Mich. — Every day, we’re faced with chances to make a positive difference. For one Lansing woman, talking about change wasn’t enough – she wanted to create it. What started as a simple idea has now blossomed into a powerful force for good, making her this week’s Good Neighbor.

There is something about music that has the power to bring people together.

Lansing resident Tania Watt is tapping into that very magic, harnessing the influence of music to make real change in her community.

Bob Hoffman Tania Watt created the Good Neighbor Concert Series

Tania’s mission is simple: bring a whole lot of Good Neighbors together to make a real difference.

“This effort was born out of my personal desire to have a greater impact in the community and feeling a little bit helpless to do it all on my own. And I then realized, hey, wait a minute, I can leverage the power of my community to come alongside me and do some of these things.”

So, Tania started organizing concerts, each featuring local, emerging artists.

18-year-old Dewitt High School senior Gwendellyn Doerfler is one of those artists. A singer-songwriter, who says she’s thrilled to be part of Tania’s mission.

Bob Hoffman Gwendellyn Doerfler is a local musician



“Tonia is a good neighbor because all of us see the problems that are happening in our community. We all see the people that we wish that we could help but we don't have the time or the resources or the organizational skills. And it's great to see somebody who steps up and just acquires the skills that they need to help people. And I'm honored to be a part of anything that reaches out to the community like this.”

Before each concert, Tania invites attendees to bring non-perishable donations and make "blessing bags" for the Sycamore Creek Food Pantry, ensuring that the spirit of giving extends beyond the music.

Bob Hoffman Donation of non-perishable items for food pantry



Rachel Barbee says she attends because she knows firsthand what it’s like to be in need.

Bob Hoffman Rachelle Barbee is a volunteer

"I do this because the community and the church helped me when I was homeless."

Carol Armstrong also says she’s called to help out, recognizing the far-reaching need.

Bob Hoffman Carol Armstrong is a volunteer

"There are so many people in the community that don’t have things. Not just our community, but all over the world. If we can do one thing to help them, then that’s what I like to do."

What Tania is doing is simple, but powerful—uniting people, spreading joy through music, and turning every concert into an opportunity to give back. In addition to the concerts, she donates ten percent of all the proceeds from the Good Neighbor Concert Series to local non-profits, continuing the cycle of support for those in need.

Rachel Barbee says it best:

“I get nothing out of this but a smile!”

Tania Watt, for creating a concert series that not only entertains, but helps those in need and brings a community together, you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you'd like to be a part of Tania's mission and find out about about upcoming concerts visit the Good Neighbor Concert Series on Facebook.

