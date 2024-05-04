Saying goodbye to a beloved pet is difficult. A local group is making it easier.

LANSING, Mich. — At Michigan State University, a group of compassionate souls come together to support one another through one of life's most challenging experiences: the loss of a beloved pet.

“She was my entire childhood. She was a huge part of my family," says MSU student Jocelyn Bellhorn who fondly remembers her cat Nina, who passed away just shy of her 14th birthday last fall.

Jocelyn Bellhorn Jocelyn Bellhorn as a child with her cat Nina



“I sat next to her, and she just pushed her head over to me laid on my hand. She just laid there for hours before she passed right there on my lap.”

Jocelyn Bellhorn Jocelyn Bellhorn's cat Nina when she was a kitten



Experts say that grief has no timeline when mourning the loss of a cherished pet.

Allison Sevegney-Reynolds is the coordinator of the MSU Veterinary Social Work Services and says they often are comforting pet owners.

Bob Hoffman Allison Sevegney-Reynolds the coordinator of the MSU Veterinary Social Work Services



“Here at Michigan State, we can provide such amazing care. We have people that come to us and try all they can for their animals. And when they find out that their animal is going to die, that is such a traumatic experience for them when their relationship is so strong, and they go through anticipatory grief.”

To help, the College of Veterinary Medicine started a Pet Loss Support Group to offer a safe place for individuals and families to express their feelings and talk about their experiences.

“It feels kind of comforting that you can just openly talk about this being able to be comfortable in expressing how much you care for this animal and how much they care for you," says Jocelyn.

For Jocelyn and many others, the MSU Pet Loss Support Group has become a lifeline, offering a safe space to heal and connect with others who understand their pain.

“When you're able to share your story, it can be a really important part of the healing process," Allison explains. "And then after opening circle, the floor is usually open for people who have something that they want to either share about what they're going through or ask a question for support from other group members.”

“I would absolutely recommend the MSU pet loss support group," Jocelyn says.

The MSU Pet Loss Support group meets twice a month via zoom and it’s completely free.

So, here's to the MSU Pet Loss Support Group, our Good Neighbors of the week. Thank you for providing comfort and compassion to those in need.

If you would like more information about the MSU Pet Loss Support Group visit their website at https://cvm.msu.edu/hospital/services/social-work/pet-loss-support-group

