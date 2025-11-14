A Purple Heart Veteran Gets a Gift of Safety Thanks To This Week's Good Neighbor

LANSING, Mich. — In a quiet Lansing neighborhood, a house that’s carried the weight of years and a failing roof is about to stand a little taller.

What crews found once they started pulling back the shingles was far worse than they expected.

Collin Scott, the owner of Streamline Enterprises, put it plainly: “Before we can get a new roof installed, we basically have to redo the entire structural frame of the home on the side of this house because it was caved in.”

For Vietnam veteran James Clark, it’s more than new shingles and lumber. It’s a reminder that his service hasn’t been forgotten. He’s lived in his home since 1991. But this year, the roof began to cave in. Then came a letter from the city demanding repairs. For a man who served 11 months and 19 days in combat and came home with a Purple Heart, the news was overwhelming.

With his roof collapsing and a letter from the city in hand, James didn’t know where to turn. That’s when his friend Bonita stepped in and told him about Streamline’s Roof for a Vet program, and she entered his name online.

“I didn’t know how I was gonna do it,” James said. “But after Bonita put the application in online for the veteran, and then she told them my story, I was approved and finally won, and I’m totally grateful for Streamline.”

That application went to Streamline Enterprises, a Lansing roofing company known for giving back. Each year, they run a Roof for a Vet campaign, donating a new roof to a veteran in need. More than a hundred nominations came in this year, but when owner Collin Scott heard James’ story, he says the choice was clear.

“For me, as the owner of Streamline, I want to give back to our community. I live locally. We work here. We’re here every day,” Collin said. “We wanted to find a way to give back to the men and women who deserve it the most, who sacrificed so much for our country, and that’s why we do this.”

Collin also says that when the Streamline crew arrived, they quickly realized the project was bigger than expected.

“James lost his insurance. Obviously, his roof was not up to code. We found out it was four layers and caving in on one side of his home, and I felt like it was an immediate need. I think it makes us feel great. We have some great supporters with our distributor SRS, and Gilbert Lumber here in Lansing, and GAF, our manufacturer. Everyone is pitching in to help.”

The team rebuilt the roof just in time for Veterans Day.

For James, the gesture means more than words can express.

“Streamline is a good neighbor because they’re in the community. They’re giving a helping hand to veterans, and they give discounts to people who need it.”

This Veterans Day, a simple roof became something bigger — a reminder that kindness builds strong foundations. For one Lansing veteran, it’s more than a roof overhead — it’s proof that when neighbors care, a whole community rises.

And this week, Streamline Enterprises and their partners are our Good Neighbors.

If you would like more information on Streamline Enterprises, you can visit their website at www.streamlinecompany.com

