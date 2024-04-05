90-Year-Old East Lansing Woman: Transforming Lives with Brain Gym

LANSING, Mich. — 90-year-old East Lansing resident Opal Wong is proving that age is just a number.

Her secret? A formula, she says, can change your life. She does it everyday!

Bob Hoffman Opal Wong

Opal is a certified Brain Gym instructor, using a unique blend of movements to boost cognitive skills and improve overall well-being. Her belief in the system stems from seeing its impact firsthand.

“In my own life I can see that when I am stuck it can move me to a place that I feel very ready and integrated to move on.”

Former student Celina Ruhala says she has fully embraced Opal's teachings and now shares them with her own students.

Bob Hoffman Celina Ruhala

“There's really nothing that you can't apply it to. It can be used emotionally, physically, spiritually, at any age.”

After eight years of practice, thirteen-year-old Maddie Epley from Okemos says Brain Gym is effective.

Bob Hoffman Maddie Epley

“I know when I first started brain gym, I was very like energetic and bouncing off the walls. I was like very crazy and I couldn't focus. Now I feel like I am more centered and focused. I can easily calm down when I need to. I'm still energetic, but I know when it's the right time to be energetic.”

Celina says Opal is not just a teacher, she is a guiding light.

“I know from personal experience, the amazing change it's made in my life, my children's life and in my students lives. I call Opal this amazing angel that came into my life. She took me on as her student and she has been my mentor for all these years.”

Opal remains committed to teaching Brain Gym for as long as she can, continuing to make a positive impact on countless lives.

For more information about Brain Gym, visit www.Ruhalacenter.com

We want to say thank you to Mrs. Opal Wong this week’s Good Neighbor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook