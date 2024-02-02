St. Johns Resident Starts A Movement That Creates Positive Change

ST. JOHNS, Mich. — Whether it’s something happening at the most personal level, or something resonating from hundreds of miles away such as the George Floyd protests, people across our neighborhoods know all too well the discomfort of not fitting in. Fowler resident Lucas Kramer is one of them.

WSYM FOX 47 Fowler resident Lucas Kramer

“I didn't really fit-in with the gender that I had been assigned at birth. I ended up getting bullied pretty badly for it. I ended up in the hospital a few times. due to mental health reasons.”

Motivated by a desire for positive change, St. Johns resident Andrea Ryan founded the St. Johns (or SJ) Call-in Coalition, a non-profit promoting understanding in controversial conversations.

WSYM FOX 47 St. John's resident Andrea Ryan

"It became about different identities, if you looked at someone this way then you're not worth talking to anymore. But there's a lot of middle ground there that I think is being lost. And in that people are getting lost; humanity is getting lost. I was thinking it's time to stand up and do something different."

Emphasizing kindness and patience, the coalition aims to listen, learn, and avoid judgment. They develop programs celebrating diversity, building relationships, and empowering marginalized communities.

S.J. Coalition S.J. Coalition event

St. Johns resident Jessica Gordon says for her, and other St. Johns residents, the SJ-Call In Coalition is creating positive change.

WSYM FOX 47 St. John's resident Jessica Gordon

To me, it's important that my kids experience diversity and that they grow up in a world where they understand everyone is equal regardless."

Lucas is grateful for the support.

"I think the St. Johns Call-In Coalition are good neighbors, because they're always looking out for each other. It doesn't really matter your background just as long as you show up, be yourself and support other people. That's all that really matters. In the end."

We agree and want to thank Andrea Ryan founder of the SJ-Call In Coalition as this week’s Good Neighbor.

