Ingham County Sheriff's Department Surprises Local Family With New Bikes.

HOLT, Mich. — Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies, along with detectives and officers from neighboring police departments, have gathered at Scooters Pro Cycle in Holt for an extraordinary occasion.

An officer beams, handing out junior deputy stickers. "Take a look at these," he invites warmly. "They're quite special. Would any of you like to have one?" With a kind smile, he distributes the stickers to children from a Lansing family.

Bob Hoffman Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy handing out Jr. Deputy Stickers



The officers gathered at Scooter's Pro Cycle to give children from a Lansing family a surprise gift.

“Now I have two,” says one of the children referring to their stickers.

Detective Ryan Cramer with the Ingham County Sheriff's Department says two years ago this family endured a heart-wrenching tragedy.

Bob Hoffman Ingham County Sheriff's Detective Ryan Cramer



“They fought through and bonded together like a family and they persevered through it all.”

But amidst the darkness, there were beacons of light. Detectives Cramer and deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department made it their mission to ensure the children were not just safe but loved.

Bob Hoffman Ingham County Sheriff's Detective Ryan Cramer



“You guys have a lot of police officers around here right now," says Detective Cramer to the kids. "There are a lot of police officers that care about your guys. All of these guys have a special place in their heart for you.”

And that care, that unwavering support, culminated in a gesture of kindness that would touch the hearts of everyone involved.

Detective Cramer says, “We wanted to tell you guys that you are supported, you are loved and the amount of strength and courage it took to over come some challenges you’ve been through is just outstanding. So, we wanted to reward you guys.”

That reward? A brand-new bike for each child, courtesy of the Riding Towards Success Program – a non-profit initiative founded by Detective Cramer and Ingham County Sheriff's Deputy Belanger.

Detective Cramer adds. “This says you are getting a new bike. It’s the sheriff’s way of saying it, so it’s real long. <<laughter>>. This is Mr. Mark and Mr. Mark owns this bike shop. He wants to show you some pictures of a couple bikes so we can see what kind you like, and then we have to measure you so we can order you the right bikes.”

Mark Dunn is the owner of Scooters Pro Cycle in Holt where the kids are picking out their bikes.

Bob Hoffman Mark Dunn Owner of Scooter Pro Cycle in Holt



“It’s a fun time," says Mark. Especially the best days when we get to deliver them and see the expression on their faces.”

Among the crowd is Steve Roper, the children's grandfather, whose heartwarming words capture the essence of the day.

“I wanna say thank you so much, this right here brought us together - It brings joy and smiles. It ain't gonna take away what they lost but it gave them a hope for what they can gain."

Among the crowd of officers is Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Bob Hoffman Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth



"The more we can get law enforcement to participate in this kind of stuff, the better. It can be cathartic and therapeutic to us as well. Right? To see these kids running around here with smiles from ear to ear excited for each other and excited that we are here, is just great. I was given a senior deputy sticker as soon as I walked in the building. How cool is that? It's these sorts of activities that we can be involved in helps really put into perspective why we do what we do. It's great to reflect on those days that we are out there struggling. We will reflect on this kind of stuff and it will make us smile."



Tomorrow, on Saturday, May 18, Riding Towards Success is giving out 60 bikes to other local children across mid-Michigan who have worked hard in school and shown respect and kindness.

To Ingham County Sheriff’s Detective Ryan Cramer, Deputy Bill Belanger, Mark Dunn, and all the dedicated authorities behind the Riding Towards Success Program…you are this week’s Good Neighbors.

If you would like to learn more about the Riding Toward Success Program please visit their facebook page at #RidingTowardsSuccess

