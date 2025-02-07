From Personal Loss to Community Impact, Jenny Metzmaker Is Making a Difference

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When life gets tough, how do we teach kids to cope? This week's Good Neighbor is helping them find solid ground—even when life feels like skating on thin ice.

At first glance, it’s just another day at the ice rink—kids slipping, sliding, and smiling. But beneath the fun is a lesson in resilience.

These skaters are here for something bigger—raising awareness and funds for an organization helping kids navigate life’s challenges. Jenny Metzmaker the founder and CEO of Positive Somebody organized this skating opportunity to draw awareness to the organization she founded named Positive Somebody.

“Positive Somebody is a local nonprofit that promotes positive mental health in children, and the way that we do that is by giving them tools and resources to learn how to manage their emotions and take control of their mental health. We have our positive tech program, which includes things like a journal, journal writing activities, breathing activities.”

Jenny knows firsthand what it feels like to struggle. When she was 15, she lost her mother to suicide. It changed everything.

“I ended up dropping out of school when I was 15. I did go back and get my high school diploma. School diploma, and I just wanted to work really hard at breaking the generational curses and trauma that happened in my life. And now that I did that, and I did that with my children who are thriving, I want to help other children do that too.”

For Rosaline Kuiper-Price, teaching her 7-year-old daughter Isabella about mental health early is important—and thanks to Positive Somebody, Isabella is already learning valuable ways to understand her emotions.

“I find that positive somebody promotes that mental health awareness, and we talk a lot about how use different strategies to cope. It's fun to make journals. It's fun to learn about your feelings and how everybody has them, and that there are strategies to use.”

"Jenny and Positive somebody are good neighbors because they make everyone feel welcome," says Madison Hoyt, ";and the make them feel like they have a safe space to let their feelings out and just relax and take a breath."

Positive Somebody is giving kids the tools to navigate life’s ups and downs—because tough moments will come, but no one has to skate through life alone. Through school programs, community partnerships, and hands-on activities, they’re making sure kids have the support they need to thrive.

Jenny Metzmaker, congratulations—you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

To learn more about Positive Somebody and the resources they offer, visit their website at https://positivesomebody.org/home

