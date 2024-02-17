Lansing couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

LANSING, Mich. — Inside Red Cedar Lodge in East Lansing, there is a love story that’s been brewing for more than 7-decades. It's a living legacy of love, laughter, and the magic that happens when two hearts come together.

Residents Roger and Marilyn Grove are as giddy as newlyweds, even decades after first saying the words “I do”...

“We have been married for 70 years," says Marilyn, "and we're working on our second 70. Maybe we'll make it.”

The two met at a dance in 1954 and have been together ever since.

"Marilyn was dancing with this guy. And I looked, and I said she is an absolute knockout. I went over and asked her to dance. And I danced one dance with her and fell in love with her just like that," says Roger. "That's a true story!"

“He is correct. We were in Jackson at the big dance pavilion. I thought he was a very obnoxious city kid," Marilyn adds. [laughter]

“Why did you think that?" asks Good Neighbor host Bob Hoffman.

"Well, he was! But then I got to know and fall in love with him and don’t regret a day of it.”

"What’s the secret to 70 years of marriage?" Bob asks.

“Well, I don't know, it's just been very easy. He always gives into me.”

“I just do what the hell I'm told!” Roger quickly adds. [laughter].

Roger says he is about to turn 92.. and Marilyn…

“I am much, much younger. [laughter].

This past year, the couple decided to move from their house of 50 years into Red Cedar Lodge, a luxury senior living community where they hope to spend the next chapter of their lives.

“70 years has passed so fast," adds Marilyn. "And when you're in love, it does. And we're still madly in love. Right Roger? You better say right.” [laughter].

“Yes, dear.” [laughter].

And that’s one secret to a successful marriage!

Roger and Marilyn Grove congratulations on 70 years of wedding bliss, you are this week’s Good Neighbors!

