The place for music and memories in Ingham County

Good Neighbors and Great Tunes
Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series Good Neighbors
HASLETT, Mich. — It’s Friday night in Ingham County... and one of the best tickets in mid-Michigan? Well, it’s free and it’s at the Lake Lansing Park South.

Aengus McIntosh/Volunteer Coordinator for Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series

Aengus McIntosh is the volunteer Coordinator for Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series.

“Back in 2002 one of the guys, his name's Ed Gillespie, and he worked for Granger construction. Ed decided he wanted to put a venue out here. He rallied and raised the money to build the band shell. I came in the second year. I've been here 22 years. It's our 23rd year all together."

Aengus doesn’t do it for the paycheck—because there isn’t one. He’s one of 10 volunteers who show up every week simply because they care.

“I just kind of fell into it. It’s been a labor of love. My wife keeps saying, ‘another year,’ but you know…”

With 13 concerts each season and a whole lot of heart, this summer series is about more than just great music.

Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series

Among the regulars is Haslett resident James Price, who doesn’t miss a week.

"They are awful friendly and eager to please out here.”

And in the spirit of this week’s Good Neighbors, Patty Prout says all the volunteers who make the concert series possible deserve a standing ovation.

Patty Prout regularly attends Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series

“Oh because they dedicate their time and energy to provide great music and entertainment for our community and it brings out all the seniors who need something fun to do besides just sitting in a restaurant and it gets them out.”

Emma Gracebanks attends Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series

Emma Gracebanks says out here, it’s not just about listening to music. It’s about what happens between the songs—neighbors talking, strangers becoming friends.

“I think what’s special about it for me is being able to meet with so many people and be able to make connections with people I would never really have known before."

Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series Band Shell

“It’s a relaxed atmosphere," says Aengus. "There are food trucks, a concession stands great bands, good music… I just think people like the community thing.”

For the full summer concert schedule visit the Ingham County Parks website at https://pk.ingham.org/parks/friday_night_concert_series.php

We want to say thank you to the volunteers of the Lake Lansing Summer Concert Series for giving us all an opportunity to enjoy good music all summer long.You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

Good Neighbors
