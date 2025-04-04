This week's Good Neighbors were fueled by Kindness

LANSING, Mich. — Sometimes the biggest heroes are the ones quietly revving their engines—not for attention, but for someone in need. This week’s Good Neighbor made a choice that changed everything for a friend… and he inspired others to join in the mission.

Bob Hoffman Britany Marcia

Jackson resident Britany Marcia has been fighting a tough battle with cancer, while juggling life, kids, and everything in between. And then—life threw her another curve ball. Her car's transmission gave out. No way to get to the doctor. No way to get her kids to school.

But that’s when her friend Johnny stepped in, in the most unforgettable way.

Bob Hoffman Johnny Williams

"I thought about how she was recently cold, and she got kids… that touched me," Johnny said. "I needed money, but my mom always tried to teach me the right thing, so I said— It’s yours."

Johnny had a 2005 Mercury Marquis LS for sale. But instead of selling it, he gave it away—to Britany. No strings attached; Just heart.

Bob Hoffman Britany's new car donated by Johnny

“Sometimes we lose sight of humanity," Britany says, "and then someone just says, ‘You deserve this.’ It just feels good.When I took my babies to school, and they said it wasn’t cold anymore… I had to call him and thank him.”

But the story doesn’t stop there.

Enter the Redrum Motorcycle Family.

This group of leather-wearing good neighbors rolled in with love—and a mission.

"We donated money to get her new tires, tune-ups, anything the car may need to be safe and get through the winter—get her kids where she needs to be. Wherever," says Dave Chamberlain.

Mike Tennant adds, "It’s part of our mission statement—helping out the people. Even the people that help others need help sometimes. When you can help, you do.”

Bob Hoffman Dave Chamberlain and Mike Tennant with Redrum



And Britany? She’s not just driving now—she’s gliding.

“It’s just so smooth.”

In a world that can sometimes feel like it’s running on empty, this is a story about people who gave what they had—time, money, and heart—to fill someone else’s tank.

Johnny Williams and the Redrum Motorcycle Club remind us that being a good neighbor isn’t about what you ride — it’s about the heart you bring to the journey

