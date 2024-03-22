Local woman dedicates her time to helping other entrepreneurs reach success

LANSING, Mich. — Sharon Lane’s small business is making affirmation coasters and it's literally putting positivity in the center of her circle.

“They started because I was reading affirmations in my journal, and I was encouraged to put them on a coaster.”

Bob Hoffman Sharon Lane displaying her boutique table coasters

Lane's efforts to sell these boutique table coasters is getting a boost from Lansing resident Dr. Carmen Thomas who preaches positivity every day.

Bob Hoffman Dr. Carmen Thomas

“My thing is to tell these women when you get great information, share your great information.”

Carmen Thomas says she likes to lead by example. Through her hands-on approach, she founded Transformation GEMS, a nonprofit aimed at propelling women towards their business aspirations to help them realize their dreams.

“We have to take in new information and apply it and then we become a new person. It’s transformation like a butterfly, right? We take that metamorphosis and we become something that we didn't think we could become by applying fresh, new, vibrant information that connects us with others in the world. And we can also grow our revenue streams. And GEM stands for Gifted Entrepreneurs With Millionaire Status. So, we are Transformation Gems.”

Tansay Carter considers herself one of Carmen’s Gems. She regularly attends Carmen’s monthly pop-up networking events.

Bob Hoffman Tansay Carter/Helped by Dr. Carmen Thomas

“It's just a network of sisters," says Carter, "that come together and just enjoy and find out who's doing what. You can connect with people in the business community.”

Transformation Gems serves hundreds of women with resources such as grants, partnerships with credit unions, business advice, and more...

“Dr. Carmen is a good neighbor because she's all about the community. She's not selfish." Carter continues. She's all about supporting the community and giving back and helping small businesses have that same mission.”

Bob Hoffman Transformation Gems Pop-up Networking Event



Dr. Carmen says, “Exposure creates desire if you don't go expose yourself to new people, new cultures new information without being judgmental. Because you can miss out on some of the best of the world's gifts. If you're judging before you get in the door. Open your mind up and keep it open and just love every gift that God provides us because it's amazing. And it just brings another one and another one and they don't stop.”

Bob Hoffman Transformation Gems Pop-Up Event



We extend our gratitude to this week’s Good Neighbor Dr. Carmen Thomas, whose dedication has sparked the transformation of countless women into shining gems.

If you would like more information on Transformation Gems visit their website https://www.transformationgems.com/



