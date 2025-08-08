This Week's Good Neighbor is Helping To Give Cancer The Boot

DIMONDALE, Michigan — When cancer survivors trade stories over sweet tea and pulled pork, with laughter echoing and hearts lifted high—you can bet Lansing resident Shirley Carter had something to do with it.

Bob Hoffman Against All Odds Women of Vision Luncheon

She’s not just throwing a Western luncheon—She’s creating a circle of courage, hope, and healing.

Bob Hoffman Shirley Carter This Week's Good Neighbor

"We are giving cancer the boot," says Shirley smiling big.

Shirley has fought cancer twice. And with each battle, she says she got stronger. But what really changed her was what she didn’t see during treatments.

"When I went through cancer treatment, I saw a lack of support for women of color... I didn't see anyone I could relate to. Their story was different. So, I decided to start Against All Odds so we could tell our story."

And that’s exactly what she did. In 1999, Shirley launched Against All Odds, a nonprofit that helps cancer survivors—especially Black women and men—with everything from emotional support… to everyday essentials.

She also holds annual events like The Chicken Wing Festival, and she runs Lillian’s Closet, where survivors and people in need can shop for free.

Bob Hoffman Tamilikia Foster is a supporter of Shirley's and a cancer survivor

Tamilikia Foster, a local cancer survivor says Shirley is a great neighbor.

“She's not just helping those fighting cancer, but she's also giving up back to those that don't have homes and places to live, or just someone who just needs a fresh pair of clothes… I just appreciate her for who she is. She is a woman of God. She's a wife, a mother, but above all else, she's just an amazing human being.”

Bob Hoffman Thaddeus Townsel a supporter of Shirley's and a cancer survivor

Thaddeus Townsel didn’t just survive prostate cancer—he gained a friend, a supporter, and a reason to keep showing up.

“I've been cancer free ever since 2016 and so Shirley found out that I was a cancer survivor, invited me to the event, and I've been coming ever since 2018.” ….."She's always been there for me and has been a friend and a good neighbor."

Whether it’s through a hot meal or a warm word, Shirley Carter helps people restart their lives.

Bob Hoffman Give Cancer The Boot promotional poster

Shirley says she looks at cancer differently now.

"Cancer is a restart. Live life to the fullest and live like it’s your last day on Earth."

And this Good Neighbor? She’s not just surviving— She’s rewriting what survival looks like. We thank Shirley Carter for lifting others as she rises, and for changing the fight against cancer—one life, one heart, one boot at a time.

If you would like more information on Against All Odds visit the website at http://www.againstalloddsfoundation.com/

