A Cup of Compassion: One Woman's Mission to Help

LANSING, Mich. — This week's Good Neighbor had an idea—one that started small but is now making a big difference.

It began with six women, a few cups of tea, and one simple goal: to lift others up. And now? It's become something much bigger — proving that sometimes, the best way to help is to simply pour a little kindness.

It started as a simple gathering—just six friends, sipping tea and sharing stories. But for Deborah Allen, the founder of the Girlfriends' Spring Charity Tea Party, it was never just about tea. Deborah says, "Girls' just want to have fun, right!"

For Deborah, fun comes with a mission—to educate and empower women. The tea party isn't just about dressing up and enjoying a good brew—it's about helping women who need it most. This year's fundraiser will support the Women's Center of Greater Lansing, which is celebrating 20 years of providing a safe space and critical services for women in need. The Executive Director, Rebecca Kasen is thrilled the women's Center was chosen.

"Every $50 we raise is one hour of counseling that a domestic violence victim can have at no cost to her."

Rebecca says The Women's Center offers everything from career coaching to counseling—all with dignity at its core.

"This is our career boutique. We try to make it like they are actually going into a boutique instead of just getting free stuff. Because if you don't feel dignity going into your job interview or first day of work, you aren't going to do as well."

That's where Deborah says Girlfriends' Tea Party come in.

"I want to bring more awareness to this because, as you said, you've been here 20 years, and a lot of people are not aware that you're here, and the need is mighty."

This year Deborah is planning her Girlfriends' Spring Charity tea party on Saturday, April 12 from 11am to 1:30pm at the Hidden Gem Event Venue in Holt. There will be a fashion show, a motivational speaker, and, of course, plenty of unique teas.

For Deborah, this event is more than a passion project. It's her purpose.

"I'm living in my purpose. This is all intentional—to be able to help our community. So, I am very excited about it."

So, if you love tea, fashion, and supporting women in need, you might just want to grab your seat at the table. Deborah is hoping that this year, even more women will come together, lift each other up, and support a cause that makes a real difference. Because in this tea party, every sip is a step toward something bigger.

And that's why Deborah Allen is this week's Good Neighbor.

If you would like more information on the Girl Friend's Spring Charity Tea Party visit their Event Bright Page

