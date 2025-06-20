Gospel, Golf, and Good Vibes: Lansing Church Sparks Summer of Fun

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbors are turning music, mentorship, and community service into a summer celebration—from gospel and jazz to golf outings and classic cars, they’re bringing Lansing together in the best way possible.

At Lansing’s Union Missionary Baptist Church, the doors are always open—but this summer, they’re taking church beyond the walls says Trustee Rhonda Jones.

“We're all working together, striving together, to do more than just come to church.”

Reverend Kenny Craig says it all starts June 28 in the church’s parking lot with a Gospel & Jazz Community Concert—a full day of music, food, and fellowship, open to everyone.

“Bring a lawn chair and come and just enjoy some music. Meet some friends, meet some people that you haven't met before, and just enjoy a day of fellowship."

Then on July 18, the church trades hymns for golf clubs at their 2nd annual scholarship outing—raising funds for youth’s education.

"One of the things we try to do here at Union is engage with youth, "adds Rev. Craig. "Not just in a church setting, but we also want to impact them and prepare them for their futures. One way to do that is through education. And so we try to make a way for scholarship funds to help those who go into college, those who may be going to trade school, and then those who may even go into the workforce.”

Reverend Craig says it’s not about membership—it’s about community. And one of the biggest events of the summer is happening August 9 at the Earvin Johnson, Sr. Law Enforcement Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show. It’s a partnership with police, focused on building trust. Volunteers like La Verne Wilson give their time, not because they have to, but because they know how much it matters.

“Socially, economically, educationally, and spiritually—those are our four pillars. They’ve guided us for a good 20 to 25 years, ever since we revised our mission and really thought about what we’re trying to accomplish as a church.”

From music to mentorship, from cars to kids, this church isn’t just organizing events—they’re proving what’s possible when a community leads with love.

“It reminds me of what heaven is going to be like, says Rev. Craig. "No color barriers, no political barriers., nothing that divides us.Just community coming together and it feels like a safe space.”

In a world that desperately needs more of that, Union Missionary Baptist Church is leading the way. They’re this week’s Good Neighbor—showing us what’s possible when kindness takes center stage.

