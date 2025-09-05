This Week's Good Neighbor is Racing For More Tomorrows

OWOSSO, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor is Erik Jones, a NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona race winner from Byron, Michigan. He came home to Owosso Speedway to do what he loves and make time for something that could save a life.

Erik Jones Foundation Erik Jones

From Berlin Raceway to his home track in Owosso, speed has always been part of Erik Jones’ story. The NASCAR Cup Series driver returned to the place where it all began to do what he loves — and to shine a light on something even more important.

“It’s been my home track," Erik says. "It’s where I started racing stock cars at… a little over 15 years ago so it’s pretty cool to come out”

Erik Jones Foundation NASCAR Cup Series Driver Erik Jones

That love for racing became something more when Erik and his foundation joined Memorial Healthcare to provide free skin cancer screenings — a cause that hits

“Losing my dad in 2016… made me want to get more involved in the foundation side of things. I figure out how I could help other people maybe prevent melanoma and not have to go through something like I did.”

As cars sped around the track, health care workers quietly screened fans for skin cancer.

Erik add, this week, out here in Owosso, it’s been great seeing the screenings and watching people go in and figure out things they had no idea that were concerning. You know a lot of people have never had their skin checked and it’s something you should do every year.”

For many fans, it was a screening they had been putting off. Kelly Johnson is one of them.

Bob Hoffman Kelly Johnson gets screened for skin cancer by Jacob Perrin-PA-C, Memorial Healthcare

“The screening was literally less than 10 minutes… the doctor looked at my arms, my legs, did a complete… exam and told me I currently… am at clean bill of health.”

Screenings can catch trouble before it starts. Physicians Assistant Jacob Perrin says the best protection is making them a habit.

“Skin cancer is very, very common.There is a large majority of adults that will get skin cancer in their life.There are three types of skin cancer.There is Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma.So, it’s very important to be screened."

And when something looks serious, the next step comes fast. Vicki McKay with Memorial Hospital was helping schedule follow up appointments.

“They actually have found some folks that need to be followed up, and we’ve been able to schedule appointment.”

Even the crew that keeps this place running rolled up a sleeve. Ovid resident Greg Atwood helps take care of the Owosso Speedway.

Bob Hoffman Greg Atwood Screened for Skin Cancer

“Because of my age and because I’m out in the sun a lot. I take care of the grounds here at Owosso speedway and we cut grass usually three days a week when it’s sunny and bright out and I just want to make sure I don’t have skin cancer.”

[Bob} “What did you find out?”

“I don’t.”

On the track the job is speed. Off the track the job is character. Those who know Erik see it are people like Brent Nickola who works for Erik's Foundation.

“Eric’s the nice guy… on the track he’s an animal, but in life, he’s out there doing good things and trying to help people make a difference.”

Bob Hoffman Brent Nickola with the Erik Jones Foundation

Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones may race on the sport’s biggest stages, but today his message is close to home: the most important race is the one for more tomorrows.

Erik Jones, for urging people to get screened for skin cancer, you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you would like to learn more about the Erik Jones Foundation visit their website at https://www.erikjonesfoundation.org/

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook