103-Year-Old’s 30-Year Habit Brings Smiles to Many Faces

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor has a routine he’s kept for over 30 years. Every day, he stops by Shaheen Chevrolet on Lansing’s south side for coffee, a crossword, and a smile. But what makes this story special? Our Good Neighbor is over 100 years old, showing how one person’s friendship can bring a whole community together.

“I’m here to make sure the place runs right!," says Joe Filko a vibrant 103-year-old from Lansing who's become a cherished fixture at Shaheen Cadillac.

Bob Hoffman 103 year old Joe Filko

Every day, like clockwork, Joe stops by the dealership for his favorite cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle, adding a warm, familiar presence to the daily routine and endearing himself to everyone there."

Bob Hoffman Joe Filko

“They say you are 103 and you still drive. I didn’t walk here!"

Joe has become such a fixture at Shaheen Cadillac that the staff can’t remember a time when he wasn’t stopping by.

“He’s a regular. We get worried about him when he’s not here and we check up on him," says Karel Hasenwinkle the pre-owned car sales manager.

Bob Hoffman Karl Hasenwinkle



This isn’t just a hobby for Joe; he says it's a daily ritual he’s maintained for more than 30 years.

“I'm retired and I haven't had enough to do. So, this is one of my stops every day. I got three or four other stops. Go to them all. I like to go to Sam's.”

Service Advisor Brian Hankey is always glad to see Joe.

Bob Hoffman Brian Hankey

“He is one of the cornerstones of Cadillac and Shaheen.”

And if you think his daily visits are impressive, wait until you hear about his service to his country. Joe didn’t just live through history—he helped shape it.

“I served World War Two, Korea and Vietnam and I was on the battleship North Carolina when we were torpedoed."

After his military service, Joe had a few jobs but ultimately found his stride as a mailman, a role he held for 20 years.

With all that life experience, the staff at Shaheen says Joe is more than just a regular—he’s a true Good Neighbor.

“I think Joe’s a Good Neighbor because he is always willing to help people out and he is very involved in his community and giving to charities. Sometimes he will bring in food and lots of snacks too.”

Joe doesn’t see anything special about his daily visits or his age. For him, it’s simply about living his life with purpose and giving back where he can.

“Well, I don't smoke. I exercise every day. I get at least 6 to 8 hours sleep a day. I volunteer for people.”

In a world that often feels rushed, Joe Filko stands out as a reminder of the power of community and friendship. With his warmth, dedication, and those daily smiles, he shows us just how much one person can touch the lives of others. That’s why Joe is this week’s Good Neighbor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook