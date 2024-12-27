The Heart of the Community: A Recap of Good Neighbors in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — I’m Bob Hoffman. Across Mid-Michigan, 2024 was a year when neighbors made a big difference. Through Good Neighbors, we shared dozens of inspiring stories, reminding us of the power of kindness.

Here is a look back at some of those remarkable moments.

East Lansing residents Roger and Marilyn Grove celebrated a very special wedding anniversary in 2024.

Roger and Marilyn Grove

“We have been married for 70 years,” says Marilyn. “And we're working on our second 70. Maybe we'll make it.”

Bob asks, “What’s the secret to 70 years of marriage?”

Marilyn quickly responds. “Well, I don't know, it's just been very easy. He always gives into me.”

With a grin, Roger says, “I just do what the hell I'm told.”

Marilyn responds, “70 years has passed so fast, and when you're in love, it does. And we're still madly in love. Right? You better say right.”

“Yes, dear,” Roger says with a smirk and laugh.

From love that stood the test of time to a passion for history that’s been preserved for generations.

On the outskirts of Mason, tucked away beneath a quaint home, lies a treasure trove that would make any history buff weak in the knees.

Jack Cook, a sprightly 87-year-old, maintains an astonishing array of U.S. Presidential artifacts.

Jack Cook

“We bought this house because I wanted to convert this basement into my museum,” says Jack.

“I'm interested in the office of the presidency. Because to me, there's been 45 People that have served in that position. And they're pretty fascinating.”

Among the thousands of items Jack has collected, there are books penned and autographed by multiple Commanders-in-Chief and a ballot box from the infamous 2000 election, hanging chads and all.

Ballot Box from the 2000 Presidential Election

After 60 years of collecting, Jack made the difficult decision to part ways.

“I think my kids would like one or two items, but they’re not interested in all the stuff.”

From Jack’s dedication to preserving the past, we turn to a group in North Lansing creating a brighter present—where kindness, courage, and strength are transforming lives every day.

In the heart of North Lansing, nestled within the Gier Community Center, you can find a group of angels.

Tracy Smith helps bring them all together.

Tracy Smith with K.C.S. Angles

“It's a very spiritual, a very uplifting experience to be here and to be surrounded by the love that we have here with the folks that are here,” says Tracy.

They call themselves K.C.S. Angels.

“K.C.S. actually stands for kindness, courage, and strength,” Tracy explains.

K.C.S. Angels began in 2016 as a social group for adults with disabilities. A big part of the group's mission is to have fun!

And fun they have… indeed.

From art classes to basketball games, K.C.S. Angels bask in the joy of each moment.

As we’ve seen, the power of kindness can take so many forms—from celebrating a lifetime of love to cherishing our history to making lives more joyful and growing something beautiful in our backyards.

Roger and Marilyn Grove who have been married 70+ years

Jack Cook's Political Memorabilia



K.S.C Angels

Every act of kindness—big or small—makes a difference. And that’s what being a Good Neighbor is all about.

If you have an idea of a person you would like to nominate at a Good Neighbor, visit our website at www.fox47news/goodneighbors.com

