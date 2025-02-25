The Snow Angel Next Door

LANSING, Mich. — A snowy day can be beautiful—but for some, it can also be a challenge. That's where this week's Good Neighbor steps in, he's turning snow covered driveways and sidewalks into acts of kindness, one shovel at a time.

Bob Hoffman Sean Groom shoveling neighbors driveway



Sean Groom doesn't just shovel his own driveway—he clears the way for four of his neighbors, expecting nothing in return. For Vanessa Askew, that's been life changing.

"I have arthritis, and I can't get out and shovel my snow anymore," says Sean's neighbor Vanessa Askew. And he is such a blessing. He doesn't want to accept any type of payment."

Bob Hoffman Vanessa Askew

It all started with a simple act of kindness. Sean said he saw a need—and didn't hesitate to step up.

"A couple of years ago, Rhonda, the neighbor right across the street—her husband passed, and I knew she needed some help, so I started doing Rhonda's driveway. And then, I mean, it only made sense to come over here. And I saw Vanessa out here struggling a couple times, so I didn't want her to have to, you know, do it herself."

And for Rhonda, Sean's kindness means more than words can say.

Bob Hoffman Rhonda Sosnowski



"My husband died two years ago, and Sean has done my yard and my snow ever since then, and he won't take any money for it. I bake him cookies. I made him an afghan, and he thought I'd given him the world, and he's just a great guy."

For Vanessa, Sean's kindness isn't just about clearing a path—it's about giving her back her independence.

"You know that when you have arthritis, there was no way I was going to be able to get out here, and before you started, I couldn't even put my car in the driveway. Look at me—my cars in the driveway now. Because of you, I was able to get up and go to church this morning. I don't have to worry about the snow. You are such a blessing to us, and we love you. Thank you."

For Sean, it's not about recognition—it's about the simple joy of helping others.

"I just trying to be a service. You know, feels good to do something for somebody else."

And the ripple effect of his kindness? Vanessa says it's inspiring.

"We all need to just love and respect one another. We have a much better world."

And that's the heart of a true Good Neighbor—expecting nothing, but giving everything.

"You never know what that impact is going to have on somebody else," says Sean. So, I would say even if it doesn't feel like a big deal to you, it could mean a whole lot to so many others."

Snow may fall, but kindness rises. And thanks to Sean Groom, these neighbors don't just have clear driveways—they have warm hearts.

Bob Hoffman Sean Groom, Vanessa Askew and Rhonda Sosnowski



Congratulations Sean Groom and all the neighbors who take care of each other. You are this week's Good Neighbors.

