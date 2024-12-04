Founder with a Purpose: Roland Troutman and Amadore Beverages

LANSING, Mich. — In the Lansing warehouse of Amadore beverages, love isn't just part of the name of the soda and water company— it's actually in the mission of every bottle of sold, thanks to this week's Good Neighbor.

Roland Troutman, the founder and CEO of Amadore Beverages, is on a mission to make a difference. He started his company selling bottled water and then expanded to selling sodas.

But what he’s really building here isn’t just a beverage empire — it’s hope, one bottle at a time.

“Water is love," says Roland. "So, I needed a word that just said love. So, we combined the word amore with the word adore, and that's how we got Amadore. They both mean love, so that's how it came to be.”

But the story behind Amadore Beverages is about so much more than just clever branding. For Roland, it’s deeply personal.

"My daughter, Riley was 14 years old when she attempted suicide, and worst feeling father could ever go through."

Riley survived, but the experience left a lasting impact — and not just on her. Roland and his wife Jane knew they had to do something to help other families facing the same pain. They turned their heartbreak into action, partnering with organizations like the American Federation of Suicide Prevention.

“I wanted to be involved, like in the walks. I wanted to go into schools and actually hand out water and talk about positive thoughts to these little kids.”

Through Amadore, Roland donates 10% of his profits each quarter to support suicide prevention efforts. Whether it’s providing resources, sponsoring events, or simply offering a bottle of water to someone in need, Roland sees every act as a way to spread love — the kind of love that helped his own family heal.

Liz Baker, a volunteer with the American Federation of Suicide Prevention, calls Roland’s work nothing short of extraordinary.

“Amadore Beverages and Roland are Good Neighbors because they do everything they can, with the position they're in and the platform they have, to provide support to the community. Whether that means coming to a walk and sitting out in the sun for a couple of hours to hand out water to folks on the route, or simply saying, 'Sometimes life can be tough, and we're here to help however we can,' their support makes a difference. Sometimes, it's as simple as a conversation over a bottle of water or soda."

For Roland, the goal is clear: to ensure no family has to endure what his family did.

Liz says help is available for anyone contemplating suicide or facing severe depresion.

"Mental health challenges can be incredibly difficult and isolating. And the thing is, there's a whole world out there. There's a whole world of resources of support. You can call the National Association of Suicide Prevention at #988 for help.”

Every bottle from Amadore Beverages carries a little love, a little hope, and the reminder that kindness can make all the difference.

You can find Amadore Beverages at Fresh Thyme Market, Meijer Capital City Market, and Horrocks.

Roland Troutman and Amadore Beverages are this week’s Good Neighbor.

