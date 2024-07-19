An East Lansing Music Therapy Camp Is The Feature of a New Documentary That's Getting Rave Reviews

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Imagine a place where the sound of music isn't just heard but felt deep within the soul. That's exactly what's happening at a beloved music therapy camp right here in East Lansing. But this year, something extra-ordinary happened.

For over two decades, the Eric "RicStar" Winter Music Therapy Camp has been a powerful force in using music to empower individuals with disabilities.

The camp's legacy is rooted in Eric Winter, a child from East Lansing with cerebral palsy, who discovered his extraordinary musical talent at age three. Eric’s dad, Dick Winter, says until his passing at age 12, Eric not only found music but excelled at it, dreaming of becoming a rockstar.

"That's where he really thrived. He came alive with taking the music therapy working with Cindy Edgerton in the community music school. He just loved it."

And that is the same story with all the campers. Just ask David St. Amant. "Music is a lot of calm to the chaos of life."

Filmmaker Sam McConnell from Los Angeles, discovered the camp and immediately recognized its potential to inspire and assist others with its remarkable story

"To be able to see people across abilities be able to connect and express themselves and use music as a way to communicate and to tap into something in their inner life and be able to share that joy is really special,” says McConnell.

Sam and his crew produced the documentary 'CAMP RICSTAR,' which chronicles the story of the Eric 'RicStar' Winter Music Therapy Camp. Since its premiere in February, 'CAMP RICSTAR' has been showcased at film festivals both nationwide and abroad.

"This whole project is really just opened my eyes to the expansion of what it means to be human”, says McConnell.

Camp RICSTAR won Best Documentary Feature at this year's Lansing Capital City Film Festival and continues to tour the globe spotlighting East Lansing on an international stage.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to Sam McConnell and all the campers of Camp RICSTAR Summer Therapy Camp for demonstrating the profound power of music. You are this week's Good Neighbors.

