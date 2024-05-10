Celebrating the Everlasting Impact of Moms in Our Neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — In the heart of many homes, there's a story of love and gratitude. For East Lansing resident Kristi Anderson and her three children, Bree, Bryce, and Brooks, that story unfolds with every moment they share.

Bob Hoffman Kristi Anderson

This Sunday, like many of us, they will celebrate Mother’s Day. When asked about his mom, five-year-old Brooks simply says…

Bob Hoffman Brooks Anderson

“She’s heart and I love her.”

Seven-year-old Bryce and 9-year-old Bree agree.

Bob Hoffman Bryce Anderson

“She means a lot to me, and I love her because she made me," says Bryce.

“She’s amazing and means the world to me," adds Bree.

Bob Hoffman Bree Anderson

Across town, in Lansing, anticipation fills the air for mom-to-be Katherine Japinga, eagerly awaiting the arrival of her daughter.

Bob Hoffman Katherine Japinga

“We are really, really excited and feeling very fortunate and thankful.”

Katherine says some of her biggest life lessons came from her own mom.

“I think about my mom and the influence on my life and how she raised me and I’m so fortunate to have such a wonderful, loving mom. I think one of the biggest things is always feeling that unconditional love and support. I hope that is something I can pass on to my daughter too.”

For Liz Gowrecki of Bath, this Mother's Day brings bittersweet memories, a reminder of a cherished voice now silent.

Bob Hoffman Liz Gowrecki

“When my mom passed, I thought to myself, did I fail her in anyway and I think my biggest regret is that I should call my mom more. You always think you can do it tomorrow. The greatest gift you can give your mom is to go see them. They want to spend time with you.”

So, as we celebrate this Mother's Day, let us remember to cherish the time we have with those who mean the most to us, for in their love, we find our greatest treasure.

And that’s why we want to say thank you to all mom’s and mom figures, you are this week’s Good Neighbors.

