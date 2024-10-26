The Village of Webberville Honors a Long-Time Teacher and Volunteer

WEBBERVILLE, Michigan — They say it’s not the grand events that shape a community, but the everyday heroes who uplift it.

Recently, the village of Webberville came together to celebrate a true hero who dedicated years to the students at Webberville Elementary. But her services to this community goes far beyond the school - making her this week’s Good Neighbor.

It’s not every day a small town throws a party quite like this. But in Webberville, they’re celebrating someone truly special.

Bob Hoffman Webberville Celebrates Mrs. Nancy Webb

Friends, family, and former students have gathered to honor Nancy Ann Webb, a woman who shaped generations of young minds during her 36 years as a first-grade teacher.

Bob Hoffman Nancy Webb is Webberville Citizens of the Year



Even though she retired over two decades ago, Mrs. Webb’s dedication to this community hasn’t wavered. In fact, she gives so much of herself that the Webberville Garden Club recently named her Citizen of the Year.

“She gives to the library, she gives to the children, she gives to the church, she gives to the friends of the library, the gives to the woman’s advance club. She gives so much, and we needed to thank Nancy Ann Webb," says Webberville resident Julie Hath.

Mrs. Webb’s dedication to this village is undeniable. But her true legacy lies in the hearts of those she has touched.

Kelly Sweet-House is a former student.

“I remember Mrs. Webb being caring, nurturing, always wanting you to succeed and she was always there to be uplifting to us.”

Mrs. Webb instilled in her students a love for reading. A love that, for many of us, has lasted a lifetime.

"I should know," says Bob Hoffman. "Mrs. Webb was my first-grade teacher in 1975. For all of us in her class, Mrs. Webb made a lasting impact. Not only did she teach us the ABCs, but she helped to build our confidence, ignited our curiosity, and helped us build lasting relationships and friendships”

Kelly House Sweet Bob Hoffman Pays Tribute to Mrs. Webb



“I loved teaching reading for sure," says Mrs. Nancy Webb. "I would see how they would grow from when I got them in September to April because that’s when your past teaching the sound, and they can start reading on their own.”

Mrs. Webb’s influence is a powerful reminder of the lasting impact teachers have. As we celebrate her legacy, we’re inspired to honor all the educators who shape our lives and help us grow. These everyday heroes make a difference every day—just like this week’s Good Neighbor, Mrs. Webb.

