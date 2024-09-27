Lansing Woman Teams Up with High School Football Players to Grow a Non-Profit Garden

LANSING, Mich. — At first glance, Lansing resident Tara Jengla's backyard looks like any other—a space filled with vibrant flowers. But look a little closer, and you'll see something far more powerful taking root.

Young lives are blossoming here, thanks to this week’s Good Neighbor.

“Here is our main garden area; this is where all the magic happens!” Tara says with a smile.

Her yard is a burst of color—dahlias, zinnias, cosmos—hundreds of flowers creating her little oasis. But there’s more than beauty growing here. According to Tara, there’s also a deepening sense of community.

“In the fall of 2022, I got a knock on my door from a group of kids walking around the neighborhood, trying to find some work to do,” she recalls. “They were looking to rake leaves or do something to make a little money for one of their birthdays. They knocked on the right door because I always have work outside. They worked for me for a few days that fall, and I told them if they came back in the spring, I’d have more for them to do.”

Lansing teens T.J. Mitchell, Josh McNeil, and Jeremiah Skipwith have since become regulars, diving deep into the world of flowers—a subject these high school football players admit they never thought much about before.

“Flowers mean to me a new beginning,” T.J. explains.

And that new beginning is exactly what Tara hoped to give them—an opportunity to grow something more than just flowers.

For Joshua McNeil, time in the garden offers a peaceful escape.

“It’s very peaceful, somewhere to come and look at beautiful flowers. I find it enjoyable to be here,” he shares.

Though the boys are quiet, their actions speak louder than words. Tara saw their potential and sat them down to form a nonprofit together: The Village Flower Farm and Community Center. Their mission? To spread kindness through flowers and community projects supported by local youth and volunteers.

“We talk about everything—the cost of seeds, the potential profit these flowers can bring us, and the expenses we need to cover,” Tara explains. “We have what I call ‘lunch and learn’ sessions, where I get pizza, and we sit down and talk about the projects we've completed, the ones we want to tackle, and how I can help them grow—not just in the garden, but in life. If this gets bigger than it is now, where could it take them?"

This year, they’ve donated flowers to local nonprofits, and next year, they’re aiming even higher. Their goal is to not only donate more flowers but also to support other community garden and beautification projects.

T.J. says working in the garden has been an invaluable learning experience.

“The garden, and Tara, have taught me a lot about flowers, finances, and how to be a better person,” he reflects.

For Tara, it’s all about showing the boys the power of helping others and watching their efforts bloom into something special—something she knows well from her own life.

“If it weren’t for the mentors who took a chance on me and pushed me to where I am today, I wouldn’t be here,” she says.

Jeremiah echoes those sentiments, expressing his appreciation.

“Tara is a good neighbor because she’s really helpful and caring. Whenever we need something, she’s always there for us.”

Josh adds, “Look at these beautiful flowers. I really enjoy coming here.”

T.J. agrees, offering his thanks.

“I just want to say thank you to Tara for everything she’s done for me. She’s a really kind person.”

We agree. Tara Jengla is growing more than just flowers—she’s nurturing a garden of character, instilling a sense of responsibility and community in these young men.

Congratulations to Tara Jengla, this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you would like to learn more about The Village Flower Farm and Community Center, visit them on Facebook.



