Local Foundation Gives 100 Million Dollars In The Past 40 Years

A local foundation has donated 100-million dollars in the past 40 years to help many mid-Michigan non-profits. It’s fueling creativity and making a real impact in our community. Who's behind this generosity? This week’s Good Neighbor.

“Say hello to my beautiful artwork. I call it the fashionable bowl of fruit.”

For nine-year-old Cami Christou, the world is full of possibilities. A budding artist with a passion for fashion, she recently found herself immersed in a world of pink and possibility at Lansing's Impression Five Science Center.

The hands-on Barbie travel exhibit, which recently wrapped up, allowed Cami to explore future career paths, from chef to designer to world traveler.

Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center says there are more great exhibits on their way.

“We bring our next traveling exhibit called From Here to There which is about the signs of transportation and then after that we are going big with a blockbuster dinosaur exhibit which will open in May.”

But these exciting exhibits wouldn't be possible without the incredible generosity of donors like the Dart Foundation, which has invested $100 million in supporting many mid-Michigan organizations over the past 40 years.

“The Dart Foundation believes in strengthening and improving the communities that we serve,” says Foundation Executive Director Emily Matthews. “And one of the main communities, of course, is Mid-Michigan, where we were founded. And so, you know that varies from everything from basic needs now all the way to things like giving to science centers, giving to reach Art Studio, you know, just anything that would help bolster and improve life for the folks that live in the communities where we serve.”

Six-year-old Leni Lothamer and her grandma Elizabeth visit Reach Art Studio in Lansing’s Reo Town each Wednesday.

“It's pretty important to this little peanut right here,” says Elizabeth. “It makes her a happy it's her happy place, and it's just helping to enrich her love for art and doing different things and learning different things. And it's helping me too, because I love doing crafts.”

Just like Impression 5, Reach Art Studio thrives thanks to the support of generous donors, including the Dart Foundation, says Reach Art Studio Executive Director Melissa Keeley.

“We think the Dart Foundation is a great neighbor. When we met with the Foundation earlier this year and toured them around. They were excited about the work we are doing here and really say an opportunity to invest in the center and provide their resources to help expand what we are doing which is providing equitable access to arts programing.”

We want to take a moment to say thanks to the Dart Foundation and every donor who makes these amazing programs possible.

No matter the size of the gift, every contribution strengthens our community and makes a lasting impact. Whether it's your time, talent, or treasure, you are the ones who truly define what it means to be good neighbors."

