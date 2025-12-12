Boxes Of Kindness Dropped Off At Over 400 Doors

LANSING, Mich. — On a quiet Lansing porch, volunteer Traci Ruiz , High Stakes Leadership Expert and No Senior Without Christmas Board member arrives with a large box and a heartfelt message.

“Ms. Hazel, we have a Christmas present for you from No Senior Without Chrismas.”

“Come on in," says Hazel.

For 82-year-old Hazel Bethea, a longtime Lansing resident, this small box means far more than its contents.

“I can’t find the words to say how good it feels to receive this. This is a big help and I so appreciate it.”

Hazel is one of four hundred low-income seniors in Ingham, Clinton, and Eaton Counties receiving a delivery this year through No Senior Without Christmas — a program brought to life by the tri-county Triad made up of police officers, public safety teams, and firefighters who volunteer their time to deliver a little joy door to door. Traci says inside the boxes are everyday essentials chosen with care.

“I’m very excited because this year we were able to get some additional donations in order to get a fry pan. This is a big deal. You are looking at about $15 item but when you times it by $400 is very expensive. We were able to get cooking utensils as well. Plastic baggies are a big deal for our seniors they often don’t buy them. We have resealable containers they can reheat their food in. We have disinfecting wipes which are great. This is just scratching the surface. We have a lot of nonperishable foods for them including tuna fish and you can see we have corn.”

But the gifts go beyond what’s inside the box.

Deputy Patrick Hollern with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department, who has volunteered for ten years, says what seniors’ treasure most is simply being remembered.

"They are so grateful and there are a lot of people every year that look forward to this. They look forward to these boxes, and they look forward to us delivering them. There is a lot of people that just want that communication back and forth. To sit and talk. There are times where I’ve just sat and talked for 10 to 15 minutes. Just that interaction especially to interact with the police on such a positive note.”

Lansing Fire Captain Jason Stevens says these deliveries can also help rewrite old memories.

“At some point these individuals had an interaction with police or fire that may have been the worst day of their lives, So when we knock now, they are receiving a positive interaction.”

And sometimes, the act of giving doesn’t stop with the box. Retired special deputy Gregory Cooper went on to “adopt” one senior in his own way — getting her the boots, coat, and even a chair and a bed she was living without.

“When you are blessed with so much you can’t take it with you, so you need to pay it forward."

Traci also delivered a package to Lansing resident Mary Jane Robinson who was thrilled.

“This is a beautiful thing for senior citizens," says Mary Jane. "Thank you.”

“It’s our pleasure to give back to so many people like yourself," says Traci. "I say we are riding on your shoulders, and you’ve given so much to us and we appreciate it and we want to take care of the greatest generation. And we are so blessed to have sponsors. We could not do it without our sponsors.”

That is what this program is built on — paying it forward, one box at a time.

Back at Hazel’s house, Traci offers a final reminder:

“We want you to know that you are thought of throughout the year.”

And Hazel, like hundreds of other seniors this holiday season, says she feels it.

For the love, time, and dignity these volunteers deliver with every knock at the door, the team behind No Senior Without Christmas are this week’s Good Neighbors.

To learn more or to help, visit NoSeniorWithoutChristmas.org.

