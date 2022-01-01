Hello! My name is Asya Lawrence, and I am thrilled to be a part of the FOX 47 team and looking forward to delivering the news on what’s happening in our state capital!

I was born and raised in Southfield, Michigan, and joined the Lansing community myself back in 2018 when I began attending Michigan State University. I graduated from the J-School with a Bachelors of Arts in Broadcast Journalism, and I am grateful to continue my journey as a journalist in Lansing.

During my time at MSU, I was apart of a student-produced news program called Focal Point News, where I had the opportunity to be a reporter and tell both on-campus and off-campus stories.

I strive to tell the real and honest stories of this great community, and I will work tirelessly to provide you with the truth. I love meeting and connecting with new people, and I am so excited to be your friend!

Always feel to reach to me with a story idea or just to stay in touch!

asya.lawrence@fox47.com