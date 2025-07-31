From downtown delight to digital destination: Sweet Encounter Bakery closes storefront and moves online

LANSING, Mich — One beloved downtown Lansing bakery is closing its physical doors—but not its business. Sweet Encounter Bakery, a well-known staple in downtown Lansing, is making the leap from storefront to fully online sales.

Owner Nikki Thompson-Frazier shared that while the change comes with mixed emotions, it’s a necessary step for growth.

“I like to say downtown Lansing chose me,” Thompson-Frazier said, reflecting on how she started her business. “The first year we actually received rent free here and then from there we stayed on board with the business, so we've been here for 3 and a half years now.”Although rooted in the community, she believes moving online will allow Sweet Encounter to reach a broader customer base.

Asya Lawrence

“We're getting some people who are sad, but also some people are really excited about it,” she said. “They understand the growth of online is so powerful, especially being able to reach so many people.”The trend of businesses transitioning online isn’t unique to Lansing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. retail e-commerce sales for Q1 of 2025 reached $275.8 billion, nearly 6% higher than the previous year.

Kate Litwin, Community Development Director at Downtown Lansing Inc., noted the importance of digital engagement for entrepreneurs.

“We live in an online world now, so entrepreneurs need to reach out to all customers and all demographics in different ways to maximize their revenue streams and just be successful,” she said.Community reactions are mixed. While some appreciate the convenience of online shopping, others still value the experience of in-person browsing.

“I prefer online because I can browse through and get things done,” said one Lansing resident.“I like in person personally—especially if I’m buying things I’m going to wear,” another said. “You can never really replace the physical aspect of things.”Despite uncertainties, Thompson-Frazier is optimistic.

“Whether it's online sales or staying a storefront—once you have great systems in place, you can create the business you love,” she said.

