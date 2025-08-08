LANSING, Mich — This year marks a major milestone for Michigan’s capital city: 15 years since Downtown Lansing earned its designation as a Main Street America community — a national program focused on revitalizing historic downtowns through preservation and development.

Downtown Lansing celebrated 15 years as a Main Street America community, highlighting its long-term commitment to revitalization and historic preservation.

More than $628 million in investment is expected in the coming years, sparking optimism among local leaders and business owners.

Local businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, with many feeling more confident about downtown’s future.

A new interactive map app is launching this fall to help residents and visitors easily discover shops, events, and attractions downtown.

WATCH: Downtown Lansing marks 15 years as a Main Street organization with big plans and a new app ahead

Downtown Lansing marks 15 years as a Main Street organization with big plans ahead

To celebrate the progress made and the future ahead, Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) hosted its annual Evening of Excellence Thursday night. Local leaders, volunteers, and business owners gathered to reflect on their shared accomplishments and outline a bold vision for what’s next.

“Downtown Lansing is home to all three branches of state government,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of DLI. “It hosts two colleges, is close to a Big Ten university, and features over 200 businesses.”

Asya Lawrence

This central role in Michigan’s landscape has been a driving force behind the area’s revitalization efforts. But it hasn’t come without challenges — particularly during the pandemic.

“I saw the effect that COVID had on businesses closing down, and it devastated me,” said Kara Jueckstock, during the celebration.

Despite recent hurdles, optimism for Downtown Lansing’s future is strong. Edgerly revealed that more than $600 million in investment is expected in the downtown area over the next few years — a significant boost that promises new energy and opportunities for businesses and residents alike.

Business owners are already feeling the shift.

“To be honest, I said, ‘Oh my goodness, I hope I survive down here,’” said Danielle Hastings, owner of Sylvia’s Sudsery. “But now, I don’t have that fear anymore.”

In addition to physical development, Downtown Lansing is also making moves in the digital space. A new interactive map app is currently in development, designed to help locals and visitors explore downtown businesses, events, and destinations.

“For example, if you're at a conference, staying downtown, or just out for a stroll, you’ll be able to scan a QR code, navigate to the site, and instantly see what’s happening in the area,” said Kara Jueckstock, Geo-spacial specialist.

The app — expected to launch this fall — is part of DLI’s commitment to making downtown more accessible, walkable, and connected for everyone.

The Evening of Excellence wasn’t just a celebration of milestones — it was a call to collective action.

“This is what it looks like when a community seeks change together,” Edgerly said to applause. “This is Michigan’s downtown.”

Coming Fall 2025: Keep an eye out for the launch of the Downtown Lansing Map App.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.