57 acres, $19 million, and a new vision: Lansing’s Westside could see big changes to the former GM plant

LANSING, Mich — For nearly two decades, 57 acres of land on Lansing’s westside has sat unused which was once home to the GM Fisher Body Plant, but that could soon change.



Thanks to $19 million in state funding secured last year for environmental cleanup, Lansing leaders say they’re finally able to take meaningful steps toward redevelopment. The site was one of 18 statewide chosen for revitalization through a Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) grant.

“If you live on the westside or you've been in Lansing for many years, you remember the old Fisher Body Plant over on Verlinden,” said Mayor Andy Schor, referencing the massive facility that once symbolized Lansing’s manufacturing might.

Asya Lawrence

Since the funding was approved, city officials have been working behind the scenes to prepare the site. That process, according to Schor, includes securing paperwork, coordinating with state agencies, and now partnering with a private developer: NorthPoint Development.

“There’s a lot of prep work. From the day you’re awarded the grant to the day real work starts, you’ve got to align a lot of moving parts,” Schor explained.While the site is still in the cleanup phase, city officials say the goal is to turn it into a new manufacturing facility, rather than residential housing or green space.

At a recent community input session, neighbors raised ideas ranging from green space to state parks, voicing both concerns and hopes for the future of the space.

“Have you looked at repurposing this site as a state park?” one neighbor asked .NorthPoint Development emphasized that they are listening and intend to be active community partners.

“We want to be a good neighbor and understand your concerns as we further the site,” a NorthPoint representative said.

While no final plans have been approved, the city is continuing to seek community feedback throughout the process. Development is expected to unfold over the next year and a half, with cleanup continuing into 2026 and 2027

The hope, officials say, is to bring jobs and economic activity back to a piece of land that once symbolized opportunity for generations of Lansing workers.

