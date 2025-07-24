Beating the heat: Lansing offers relief through cooling centers and free CATA rides to the centers

LANSING, Mich — A Code Red has been issued in Lansing as dangerously high temperatures grip the region, prompting the city to open cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.

Cooling centers, including the downtown CATA station and local libraries and community centers, are open and free to the public.

CATA is offering free rides to cooling centers across the city to help residents access relief.

Organizations like Advent House are distributing water and cooling supplies to vulnerable residents.

At the downtown Lansing CATA station, one of 10 designated cooling centers, many people sought relief from the sweltering conditions. Among them was David Walker, who stopped by while on his way to cooler shelter.

“Right now, I’m headed to my dad’s house—he has the AC on, so I’m about to enjoy that,” Walker said. Though he normally passes through the station quickly, Thursday's heat wave kept him around longer than usual. “Just walking around hoping the air hits me,” he added.

Walker isn’t alone. The CATA station has become a temporary refuge for residents seeking a break from the blistering heat.

“The most vulnerable in our community need a lot on a day like this,” said CATA CEO. “They need to be cooled off.”

Elton Johnson, who works with Advent House Ministries, spends his days at the CATA station helping those in need.

“The conversation is usually, ‘Oh, it’s hot, do you have some water?’ And we give them water,” Johnson said. “We have water, we have cooling towels, and we just try to provide them with whatever they need.”

The cooling center services were news to some, like Walker. “I didn’t know about that. That’s brand new to me—but it’s good to know now that people can come and be well-rested and get cool.”

In addition to the CATA station, other cooling center locations include:

City of Lansing

Hunter Park Pool

South Lansing Library

Downtown Lansing Library

Letts, Foster, Schmidt, and Gier Community Centers

Advent House Ministries

Holy Cross Services Shelter

All locations are free of charge and open to the public during the Code Red alert.

For those needing transportation, CATA is offering free bus rides to all cooling center sites.

Stay safe, stay hydrated, and take advantage of these resources if you’re feeling the heat.

