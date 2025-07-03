Lansing police kick off 'Pop Up Patrol and Chill' events as apart of the department summer safety plan

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Police Department kicked off its summer safety plan Wednesday with "Pop Up Patrol and Chill," an event featuring hot dogs and baseball aimed at strengthening relationships between officers and residents.

The initiative is part of LPD's broader summer safety strategy, bringing officers into neighborhoods for positive interactions with community members.

"I feel like community engagement is one of the fundamental aspects of the summer safe initiative. We want to have a good bond with the community and have them feel safe calling us," said Christopher Mosby, LPD's Kalamazoo Corridor community officer.

The event drew numerous officers and city officials, creating opportunities for meaningful connections with neighborhood residents.

"It means a lot. It means that they're interacting with the community in a positive way and it shows that they care about the community and it sets a good standard," said Casey Scott, a local resident who attended the event.

These community-building efforts align with the department's goal of fostering a safer summer throughout Lansing neighborhoods.

Residents can attend the next "Pop Up Patrol and Chill" event on July 16 at Risdale Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

