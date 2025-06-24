Lansing School District makes progress on $130 million construction projects

LANSING, Mich — School is out for summer in the Lansing School District, but construction crews are hard at work on multiple building projects funded by a voter-approved bond.



The zero mill increase bond is now funding visible progress across the district this summer.

Air conditioning systems have already been installed in every classroom at Lyons and Averill elementary schools, according to district officials.

Construction on the new Willow K-8 school began in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026. The modern facility will include outdoor learning areas, solar panels and dedicated classroom buildings.

Another major project currently underway is the new Mount Hope School, which is expected to be completed in time to welcome students for the upcoming school year.

Dr. Stan Parker, a Lansing resident, is looking forward to the completion of these projects.

"It's important to have an environment that will allow you to engage with the children and have technology and other opportunities for them as a part of their learning," Dr. Parker said.

The final school scheduled for reconstruction is Lewton Spanish Immersion School, with construction set to begin in spring 2027, according to district officials.

