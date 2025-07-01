Lansing voters will decide on August 5 whether to renew a parks millage that has funded improvements for the city's 77 playgrounds and park sites since 1990.

The renewal would continue the current one mill rate for five more years, generating about $2.9 million this year for park upgrades and maintenance.

Recent projects funded by the millage include a fitness court at Davis Park, new playground equipment, and an upcoming basketball court at Marshall Park.

The parks department leverages millage funds with state grants to boost project impact, with the renewal costing the average homeowner about $50 per year.

WATCH: Lansing voters to decide on parks millage renewal in August election

Lansing voters to decide on parks millage renewal in August election

Lansing voters will soon decide whether to renew a parks millage that has funded improvements across the city's 77 parks since 1990.

The millage renewal, which would continue the current one mill rate for another five years, will appear on the August 5 ballot.

"We use them all seasons. We especially like Hawk Island," said Benjamin Gulker, a Lansing resident who frequently visits local parks with his family.

"And the splash pad sometimes," his child added.

The current millage generated $2.9 million this year for park improvements and maintenance across Lansing.

"We just installed a fitness court down at Davis Park, we just installed some playground equipment around the city as well, and upcoming we have a basketball court going in at Marshall Park," said Brett Kaschinske, Lansing Parks and Recreation Director.

Kaschinske explained that the parks department combines millage funding with state grants to maximize impact.

Asya Lawrence

"When we're able to leverage the City of Lansing's tax dollars through the millage against other grants, that's when we're able to really double the money and see the results with larger projects we have throughout the city," Kaschinske said.

If approved, the millage would cost the average homeowner about $50 per year on a home valued at $100,000.

"We're able to put that into projects whether that be to extend the trail out toward MSU or to be able to work on areas along our Grand River like Francis Park," Kaschinske said.

Lansing voters can cast their ballots on the parks millage renewal via absentee ballot now or in person on Election Day, August 5.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

