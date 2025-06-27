Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for 9th OWI offense after driving recklessly in Ingham County

Deputies say the 60-year-old Ingham county man fled when they attempted to stop him, and may face additional charges for fleeing police
LANSING, Mich — A 60-year-old Ingham County man was arrested Thursday evening after multiple witnesses reported a vehicle driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic.

Ingham County Sheriff's deputies received two calls about a reckless driver in the 4400 block of Holt Road at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Edgar and Howell, the driver fled the scene.

Deputies later located the vehicle in the 200 block of N. Aurelius Road, where they arrested the driver.

The man was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, which authorities say is his 9th such offense.

He was taken to the Ingham County Jail while the investigation continues.

The case will be turned over to the Prosecutor's Office for review and possible additional felony charges of Flee and Elude, and Resisting Arrest.

The Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude to the citizens who reported the dangerous driver.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

