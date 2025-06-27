Weapons detection alert investigation at Capitol involving Ted Nugent

LANSING, Mich — Michigan State Police are investigating a security breach at the Capitol after a weapons detection alert was missed during a visitor screening.

The incident occurred when musician, Ted Nugent, was screened at the north entrance of the Capitol.

According to officials, the weapons detection system functioned correctly and alerted to a possible weapon. However, the trooper staffing the entry point did not see the alert until after Nugent had already left the screening area.

"We are still evaluating how the weapons detection alert was missed and will be following up to ensure this does not happen again," Michigan State Police said.

After Nugent completed his meeting, MSP personnel contacted him and notified him of the weapons policy, at which point he complied with the regulations.

Officials confirmed the security system itself worked as designed, but human error led to the missed alert.

