Hope after hardship: Court-run program helps Ingham County teens rebuild

The graduation ceremony celebrated more than academic achievement, it highlighted resilience, redemption, and second chances.

Among the graduates was Tayah Ray, who spoke openly about her past struggles, including time in placement and being in and out of school.

“I did three years. Not bragging, but I got locked up a couple times. I wasn’t showing up. I wasn’t going to school,” she said. Ingham Academy, run in partnership with the Ingham County Circuit Court, offers more than classroom learning. It provides mental health services, special education, mentorship, and life skills support designed to help youth reframe their thinking and build better futures.

“We provide the support they need to move forward,” said Annette Ellison, Deputy Court Administrator. “Our youth today really need a village — and we need to focus on the things that work.”

For students like Samira, the program wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.

“It was hectic, I’m not going to lie. But I made it through,” she said.

That hard work was recognized at the graduation, where students, mentors, families, and supporters came together to mark a major milestone.

Asya Lawrence

“No matter what’s going on, don’t ever trick yourself out of the good position you have in life,” Ray told her fellow graduates. “Don’t. Ever. Trick. Yourself. Out. Your. Position.”The future looks bright for many of the graduates. One student shared plans to go to college to become a doctor — after welcoming a new baby. Another joked about turning their life around completely.

“I’m starting at LCC for juvenile criminal justice, so I’m playing both sides of the fence,” the student said. “I was on papers for 11 to 12 years. I already know everything — so hire me!”

With this year’s ceremony, Ingham Academy has now graduated 99 students, each with their own story of growth and transformation. At a time when Lansing continues to grapple with youth violence, the accomplishments of these students serve as a powerful reminder that change is possible — and worth celebrating.

