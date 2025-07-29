30 years of park progress: Lansing Parks millage faces renewal vote on the August ballot

LANSING, Mich — As Election Day approaches, Lansing residents will soon vote on the renewal of a long-standing parks millage that has funded improvements across the city’s park system for the past three decades.

Lansing voters will decide in August whether to renew a parks millage that's funded park improvements and youth programs for 30 years.

The millage supports playground upgrades, summer camps, and general park maintenance throughout the city.

The renewal would cost homeowners around $37.50 to $75 per year depending on property value.

Local residents and city officials largely support the renewal, citing its positive impact on families and neighborhood spaces.

The millage, in place for 30 years, supports a wide range of projects from playground renovations to summer youth programs. If renewed, it would continue for another five years.

At Play Michigan Park—one of the many sites benefiting from the millage—residents were eager to share their thoughts on its potential renewal.

“We try to come as much as possible. I work, but at least once or twice a week we’re here,” said Devin Young, a father of two. Young says he’s witnessed the positive changes over the years and appreciates what the funding has made possible. “They’ve heard about it on YouTube videos and it’s fairly new, so they like to come here a lot.”

The improvements visible in parks like Play Michigan are largely thanks to the dedicated funding the millage provides. According to city officials, that funding helps maintain daily operations and enables larger infrastructure projects.

“The kids' camps, the summer camp programs get a lot of funding from the millage,” said Mike Dombrowski, a member of Lansing’s Parks Board. “We have a fund for general maintenance—when swings break, that sort of thing—and a fund for replacing the playgrounds.”

Dombrowski emphasized the affordability of the tax, noting, “$2.1 million is what we allocated for parks projects. Divided by 115,000 residents, it’s a small price to pay.”

The cost to taxpayers breaks down as follows:

$37.50 per year for a $75,000 home

$50.00 per year for a $100,000 home

$75.00 per year for a $150,000 home

For many residents, that price is worth it.

“100% yes,” said one neighbor when asked if they would vote in favor of the millage.

“I would say yeah,” added Young. “It brings a facelift to the city. Obviously, it makes it look better, but it’s also things for people to do—families and kids.”

Lansing voters will have the final say on the August ballot. If the millage is renewed, it will remain in effect through 2030.

