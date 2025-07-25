"We’re excited about the future”: Lansing Fire Department expands team & services

LANSING, Mich — As emergency calls continue to climb in Lansing, the city is stepping up support for the fire department. Thanks to new allocations in the 2025–2026 city budget, relief will soon be on the way in the form of additional firefighters and upgraded facilities.

Back in May, the Lansing City Council unanimously approved a more than $300 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Of that total, $45 million is earmarked for the Lansing Fire Department, including funding for three new firefighter positions.

“We vote to pass the 2025 budget or we give this much money to the fire department,” said one city council member during the budget session.For Fire Chief Brian Sturdivant, the added support couldn’t come at a better time.

“Staffing is always going to be a challenge,” said Chief Sturdivant. “Ten or twelve years ago, we had 52 on-duty personnel running out of nine firehouses and we were running about 15,000 calls a year. Fast forward to 2025 — we’ve reduced stations from nine to six, our daily on-duty staff dropped to 41, and our calls have doubled.”

In addition to new hires, the department is also preparing to expand its services. Planned improvements include specialized response teams for active violence incidents, rope and tower rescues, water rescues, and confined space emergencies.

Asya Lawrence

“We’re broadening the scope of what we do and how we respond,” Sturdivant said. Another major development on the horizon is the construction of two new fire stations and the department’s move into a new police and fire administrative building — all part of the city’s larger investment in public safety infrastructure.

When asked whether these changes would help the department keep pace with the rising call volume, Chief Sturdivant responded simply:

“I think it will. ”Recruitment efforts for the three newly funded firefighter positions are set to begin in September, with cadet programs launching in October. In the meantime, the department continues to fill other open roles in preparation for what’s expected to be a busy year.

“We’re excited about what the future holds for us,” Sturdivant said.

