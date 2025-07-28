Two more shootings in Lansing over the weekend

LANSING, Mich — Lansing police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the weekend, leaving two men injured.

In the first incident, officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound on the 3200 block of West Holmes Road. The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment.

The accused shooter remains at large, according to the Lansing Police Department.

In a separate incident, officers discovered a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound near the 3100 block of Turner Road. He was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Police have taken the alleged shooter into custody and do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents.

