Creating safer schools: Michigan teachers prepare for inclusive classrooms

LANSING, Mich — As schools prepare to welcome students back for a new year, educators from across Michigan came together in Lansing on Thursday for a professional development day focused on some of the most pressing challenges facing classrooms today.

Michigan educators gathered in Lansing for a “Day of Learning” focused on addressing antisemitism in schools ahead of the new academic year.

The event provided teachers and administrators with tools to better understand and navigate sensitive conversations in the classroom.

Speakers emphasized the importance of education and awareness, with experts like Dr. Rachel Fish encouraging educators to turn “don’t knows” into “knows.”

State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice highlighted the need for belonging and mutual support among students as key to a positive school environment.

Held at Lansing Community College, the “Day of Learning” brought together teachers, administrators, and education leaders to engage in conversations designed to help them better support students and foster inclusive, respectful environments.

The goal of the event was to empower educators with the tools and knowledge they need to address difficult topics head-on — and to pass that understanding on to their students.

“What we find in America is we have a lot of ‘don’t knows’ — people who truly just don’t understand these issues,” said Dr. Rachel Fish, a national expert who helped lead the day’s discussions. “We want to provide the information so they become ‘knows.’”

Asya Lawrence

Fish and other speakers explored the growing presence of antisemitism and racial tension — both in and out of schools — and how educators can respond constructively.

While many students are looking forward to returning to school, some are also bracing for the social challenges that come with it.

“In high school, there’s a lot of prejudice against different people,” said sophomore Chloe David. “There’s bullying, there’s all different kinds of things.”Chloe, who is entering her first Advanced Placement class this fall, says she’s excited to reunite with friends, but she also recognizes the importance of building a more understanding environment.

Michigan Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice emphasized that what happens outside of school inevitably affects what happens inside. As societal tensions rise, schools must remain proactive.

“As there is a rise in particular challenges outside of school, there’s a rise of those challenges inside the schools too,” said Dr. Rice. He added that educators play a critical role in shaping how these conversations unfold.

“That’s the biggest way we can get through tough subjects — just educate,” said one participating teacher.

With students returning to classrooms soon, Dr. Rice offered a hopeful message for the year ahead.

“I hope kids have a great school year, and part of that is having a sense of belonging,” he said. “Watching out for one another — watching out for themselves, yes — but really watching out for each other.”

