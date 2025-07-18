Bath Township hostage situation leads to charges against 27-year-old Kalamazoo County man

LANSING, Mich — A 27-year-old man faces multiple charges after authorities say he broke into homes and held a victim hostage at knifepoint in Bath Township.

Bailey William Glazer, 27, allegedly broke into two homes in Bath Township and held a victim hostage at knifepoint.

He reportedly assaulted two neighbors and two police officers; police fired at him before taking him into custody.

All victims were treated at the scene; no officers were injured, and Glazer was hospitalized.

Glazer is not a local resident, and his criminal record status is unclear; his next court appearance is scheduled for July 31 at 10 a.m.

Bailey William Glazer allegedly broke into two homes and held a victim hostage during an incident that occurred in the area of English Oak Dr. and Nichols Rd. last Saturday, according to police.

Court documents reveal that authorities say Glazer assaulted at least two neighbors and two officers during the incident.

"All victims were treated on the scene, no officers were hurt, and the suspect was taken to a hospital," police said.

According to police, Glazer still had a knife when he ran from officers responding to the scene. Officers fired at him before taking him into custody.

Court records show that Glazer does not have a Bath Township address. Instead, the address listed for him is in Kalamazoo County.

The Clinton County Prosecutor's Office was unable to provide information about whether Glazer has a criminal record.

Glazer's attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

Glazer's next court date is scheduled for July 31 at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.