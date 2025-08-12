LANSING, Mich — In the wake of increasingly frequent and intense storms, city and state leaders gathered Monday at Lansing City Hall to call for continued investment in federal agencies like FEMA, emphasizing the growing need for emergency preparedness in the face of extreme weather.



Lansing officials are urging continued federal investment in FEMA as extreme weather events become more frequent and costly for local communities.

Residents like Marshall Clabeaux have suffered major losses, including thousands of dollars in spoiled food after prolonged power outages from storms.

Mayor Andy Schor reports over $450,000 in city costs from recent storms and stresses the need for federal disaster aid to avoid burdening taxpayers.

With potential cuts to FEMA funding, state leaders like Rep. Emily Dievendorf are developing local emergency response strategies to fill the gap.

WATCH: Are we ready for the next storm? Lansing officials and climate experts say federal cuts could leave gaps

The visit was part of the Extreme Weather Emergency Tour, aimed at highlighting the importance of federal support in helping communities recover and rebuild after natural disasters.

For Lansing residents, the impact of severe weather is all too real.

“I remember the day very clearly — we were getting all the storm warnings,” Clabeaux recalled.“Once the power went out, we were worried about our food going bad. And sure enough, four or five days later, we lost all our food — thousands of dollars worth.”

Clabeaux’s experience echoes those of many Mid-Michigan residents who have suffered property damage, power outages, and food loss due to increasingly violent storms in recent years.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said that in the aftermath of the May storms alone, the city spent more than $200,000 on tree removal and an additional $250,000 on employee overtime.

“Right now we’re seeing cuts and eliminations of tools that help us prepare, and have the infrastructure and reimbursement to respond,” Schor said.“We don’t like seeing those things go away because it affects the taxpayers in Lansing.”When asked about the status of FEMA funding for the most recent storm response, Schor explained that the state has declared an emergency and completed an inventory of local costs. Now, the city awaits a federal declaration from the president.

But the future of FEMA funding remains in question. Former President Donald Trump recently announced plans to phase out FEMA support following the 2025 hurricane season, proposing that states take more responsibility for disaster relief.

In response, State Representative Emily Dievendorf says Michigan lawmakers are working on alternative solutions.

“We’ve put together our own management of aid response in the event of an emergency,” Dievendorf said.“This is just one creative response to the cuts the federal administration has been making — because we have to have folks available to help during these events.”

As climate conditions continue to shift, local officials and residents alike are urging policymakers to prioritize disaster preparedness, ensuring that communities have the support they need to withstand and recover from future storms.

