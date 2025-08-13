What’s next for Lansing parks after the millage renewal?

LANSING, Mich — Following last week's voter approval of the Lansing parks millage renewal, the city’s parks system is gearing up for some major upgrades, and local families are already looking forward to what's next.

Lansing voters renewed the city parks millage, securing nearly $3 million annually for the next five years to fund upgrades and expansions.

Planned projects include trail extensions, new basketball courts, updated playgrounds, and potential additions like pickleball courts and dog parks.

Community input is shaping priorities, with residents voicing interest in more nature spaces, dog-friendly areas, and recreational facilities like badminton courts.

The parks department is already taking action, aiming to enhance access and enjoyment across Lansing's park system.

As I walked with the Juarez family through Old Town on a sunny Tuesday afternoon, it was clear that Lansing’s extensive trail system plays a big part in their daily life. And with the renewed millage set to fund improvements over the next five years, their regular walks may soon include new trail extensions and park features.

“We have an idea through our five-year plan where we can increase the distance on the river trail,” said Lansing Parks Director Brett Kaschinske. “How can we add mileage to that to connect citizens in Lansing?”

The millage, expected to generate nearly $3 million annually, will support a range of planned projects across the city’s parks. From new amenities to facility upgrades, the Lansing Parks Department is working closely with the Parks Board to prioritize initiatives that reflect community needs.

“Are we going to have the tennis courts turned into pickleball courts? Do we need another dog park? For instance, those are things that we take a look at,” said Brett Kaschinske

Asya Lawrence

Recent park improvements—including construction at the Brenke Fish Ladder and the addition of fitness parks—have already been visible signs of progress. And community members have no shortage of ideas for what should come next.

“I’d love to see more nature spaces as part of the parks system,” said one Lansing resident. Another neighbor suggested more availability to play badminton and tennis. For pet owners like Juarez, more dog-friendly access and additional dog parks would be a welcome change.

Kaschinske emphasized that community input remains central to the decision-making process. In the meantime, the department is already getting to work, planning updates to basketball courts, trail expansions, and new playground equipment.

These updates are expected to keep parkgoers like the Juarez family coming back day after day, continuing their connection to the spaces that help bring the Lansing community together.

