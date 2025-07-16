New boxing initiative from The Village Lansing aims to knock out youth violence in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — This summer, as Lansing continues to see troubling incidents of youth violence, one community organization is stepping into the ring — literally — to offer a powerful alternative.



The Village Lansing is launching a youth boxing program to provide a safe, structured environment for kids ages 9 to 17 amid a rise in youth-related violence in the city.

Michael Lynn III, an elite amateur boxer, is leading the effort as a coach, aiming to give young people purpose and keep them off the streets.

The program promotes discipline, community, and personal growth, offering both physical training and emotional support through teamwork and mentorship.

The program begins July 28, and organizers are seeking donations, volunteers, and equipment to expand its reach and impact.

“Certain people have a different dance — and I have my dance. The kids will develop theirs too,” Lynn said, describing the unique rhythm and discipline boxing instills. For Lynn, the mission goes beyond footwork and uppercuts. It’s about creating a safe space for Lansing's youth — especially as violent incidents involving minors continue to rise. Just in the past weeks, the city has seen shootings that injured a teenage boy and, more recently, a 10-year-old girl on S. Francis Avenue. As of today, Lansing Police say there are no updates on either case.

“They can't be out in the streets getting into trouble or having trouble done onto them because they’re in these four walls,” Lynn explained. Beyond safety, Lynn sees the boxing gym as a source of meaning — a place where young people can find purpose and structure in a world that often lacks both.

“I just got chills thinking about it… What I think it’s going to do is give a lot of kids meaning,” he said. That sense of meaning is reinforced by the community created inside the gym. While boxing is often seen as a solo sport, the training environment fosters camaraderie.

“You're working with peers that are in the same thing. You’re all sweating in the same gym — it creates fellowship,” said Conner Holguin, The Village Lansing's executive director.The Village Lansing Youth Boxing Program is open to youth ages 9 to 17 and officially kicks off July 28.

Organizers are also putting out a call to the community for donations, volunteers, and equipment to help serve as many kids as possible.

For more information or to get involved, visit thevillagelansing.org.

