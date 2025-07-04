MDOT suspends majority of construction projects to ease holiday weekend travel

LANSING, Mich — Michigan drivers heading out for the holiday weekend will get some relief as the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) temporarily pauses most of its construction projects across the state.

Holiday travelers in and around Michigan should prepare for ongoing highway construction projects that could affect their routes.

A local traveler shared her experience of taking detours and slower side streets due to construction during a multi-state trip.

MDOT’s Aaron Jenkins highlighted major construction zones on U.S. 127 and I-496 but noted that 110 of 179 projects will pause for the holiday weekend.

Despite the pause, barriers and equipment will remain on roads, so drivers are urged to stay cautious and respectful.

"We're pausing 110 out of 179 projects that are going on just to make it easier for you to enjoy your holiday," said Aaron Jenkins, MDOT representative.

For travelers staying in or passing through mid-Michigan, Jenkins identified the major ongoing projects that could still impact travel plans.

"In this area I would say the 127 and 496 one those are the big ones," Jenkins said.

Asya Lawrence

One traveler I spoke with described navigating through multiple states and provinces during her holiday journey.

"I flew to Pennsylvania, drove to Ciecly Bay Ontario, then drove to Michigan and now up to Traverse City and then we'll go back to Canada," she said.

The extensive travel has already required adjustments to avoid construction zones.

"We did detour routes all over the places and drove a lot slower," she said.

Despite the pause in active construction, MDOT officials emphasize that drivers should still exercise caution when traveling through work zones where equipment and barriers remain.

Another traveler offered simple advice for those sharing the road during the busy weekend.

"Be safe and respectful of others they're all trying to get some place too," she said.

