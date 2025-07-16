New leadership at Lansing Economic Development Corporation aims to continue city's growth trajectory

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing Economic Development Corporation has been reshaping the city's landscape for nearly 50 years. Under new leadership, the organization plans to maintain its focus on community-driven projects and equitable economic development.

Kris Klein has been promoted to president of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation (LEDC), bringing deep experience in city development projects.

Klein reaffirms the LEDC’s commitment to community-driven projects and equitable economic development, particularly in housing.

The LEDC continues to play a central role in Lansing’s transformation, managing redevelopment and financing authorities in collaboration with city departments.

Klein is optimistic about Lansing’s future, citing strong investment interest despite the common challenges cities face.

Kris Klein, recently promoted from vice president to president of the LEDC, brings extensive experience in Lansing's development projects to his new role.

"We manage the brownfield redevelopment authority, the tax increment finance authority, 4 corridor authorities," Klein said.

The city of Lansing has transformed significantly over decades, with visible changes to both residential areas and the downtown skyline. Much of the recent development has been guided by the LEDC's initiatives.

Klein emphasized that his vision for the organization remains consistent with its established priorities.

"Really the core focus for me has been community driven projects, having equitable economic development," Klein said.

Housing remains a critical focus area for the LEDC, addressing challenges faced by communities nationwide.

"That's been a nationwide, statewide discussion, it's no different here making sure we have quality and attainable housing of all types so the projects we're working on reflect that," Klein said.

The LEDC works closely with city officials to implement Lansing's development strategy, serving as the primary development arm for the municipality.

"We work hand in hand with the city so we're that development arm and we work with pretty much all departments on these efforts," Klein said.

As Klein takes the helm, he expressed optimism about Lansing's trajectory and the ongoing investments flowing into the city.

"For businesses, for other developments to occur. I know that there's plenty of challenges in every city but being able to see the level of investment we have is encouraging," Klein said.

