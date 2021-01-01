I’m Mikayla Temple, a multimedia journalist with the FOX 47 News team. I started my broadcast journalism career at HOMTV in Okemos after two years at Lansing Community College. It was here where I fell in love with the art of storytelling through video and my journalism career BEGAN. During my time at Michigan State University (go green!), I took part in the various news outlets the campus has to offer including the award-winning student newscast, Focal Point News.

When I’m not out gathering a story, you can find me tap dancing in a studio or at home with my two cats (Dazey Mae and Betty Rose). I also enjoy reading and doing art and crafts. I’ve grown up in the Lansing region and look forward to exploring more of this beautiful capital city and telling your stories.

Have a story idea? I’d love to hear it! Email me at mikayla.temple@fox47news.com or call (517) 290-9018.