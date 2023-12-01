Preventing porch package thefts at your home

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As those Cyber Monday orders start to hit your front porch, the East Lansing Police Department has some tips to make sure your packages make it inside and out of the hands of thieves.

Schedule delivery for a time you know you'll be home or request a signature for delivery.

If you can't be home, see if the package can be delivered to a neighbor or at the post office.

If you have security cameras, set delivery instructions to be left in front of them so if they are taken, there's video of the suspects.

