Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEast Lansing - Okemos - Haslett - Williamston - Webberville

Actions

Preventing porch package thefts at your home

Porch Thefts Sting
Robert Bumsted/AP
FILE - This image taken from a video shows an Amazon package. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Porch Thefts Sting
Posted at 11:07 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 23:07:12-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As those Cyber Monday orders start to hit your front porch, the East Lansing Police Department has some tips to make sure your packages make it inside and out of the hands of thieves.

Schedule delivery for a time you know you'll be home or request a signature for delivery.

If you can't be home, see if the package can be delivered to a neighbor or at the post office.

If you have security cameras, set delivery instructions to be left in front of them so if they are taken, there's video of the suspects.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter