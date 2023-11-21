Groovy Donuts giving all proceeds on Nov. 30 to non-profits

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Groovy Donuts will be celebrating the season of giving by donating 100 percent of proceeds next Thursday in their first Day of Giving.

On November 30, both Groovy Donut locations in East Lansing and Williamston will be giving all of their proceeds to local non-profits including Child and Family Charities, Junior Achievement of Mid Michigan, Dollars for Dyslexia, Project FISH and KCS Angels.

Pre-Orders at groovydonuts.com are encouraged. All Pre-Orders for Thursday 11/30 will count toward the donation total.

